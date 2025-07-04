SWA 2025: The Merchant and Producer Awards

By Harpers Editorial team

The Sommelier Wine Awards 2025 results for the Merchant Awards and Producer Awards categories are now revealed, both online and in this month’s print edition of Harpers.

Celebrating the suppliers and winemakers whose wines have collectively excelled in this year’s SWAs, these Awards highlight both the breadth and quality of wines that our winners offer to the UK’s on-trade channels. These are the merchants and producers that are the lifeblood of this competition, which is unlike any other in terms of its significance for restaurant and hospitality drinks buyers.

Run by Harpers Wine & Spirit in partnership with BCB London and co-chaired by Isa Bal MS of Trivet Restaurant and Harpers editor Andrew Catchpole, it’s fair to say that the Sommelier Wine Awards is by far the pre-eminent wine competition aimed at on-trade buyers. And, as such, SWA attracts quality entries from top UK importers, with those wines firmly reflecting the best of the global winemaking scene.

For the full run down of SWA’s Merchant and Producer Awards, plus the Torphy, Gold, Silver and Bronze awarded wines, click here.









