Sommelier Wine Awards entry deadline extended

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  23 January, 2024

Due to demand, the entry deadline for the Sommelier Wine Awards 2024 has been extended to 5pm UK time on 29 January.

The Sommelier Wine Awards, which is the leading competition for wines destined for the on-trade sector, presents an unrivalled opportunity to have your wines both judged and seen by leading buyers and sommeliers from across the UK.

The 2024 competition has appointed Isa Bal MS as chair, who has worked with the team to recruit the leading lights of the sommelier world to work alongside him in that judging team.

These include the likes of: Alberto Gherardi from Ten Trinity; Vincenzo Arnese, wine director at Raffles at the OWO; Maria Cintoli, head sommelier at Gravetye Manor; Guiseppe D’Aniello, recently named The Best Sommelier 2023 by the UK Sommelier Association; Jonathan Kleeman, group beverage manager at The Story Group; Charlotte Page, head sommelier at the Joel Robuchon group; and Erik Simonics, head of wine & beverage at the Birley Clubs group (to name but a few).

To enter before the 29 January, please go to the dedicated Sommelier Wine Awards website here



