Calling all entries for Harpers Wine Stars 2022

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  30 September, 2021

Harpers Wine Stars awards is gearing up for its early 2022 round of judging, with entries for the competition invited by 14 October this year.

Open to entries from all producers, importers and agents, this is the only competition to engage directly with buyers and consider the wines based on the full picture of quality, price and packaging/design.

Judged by buyers for buyers, the judging process is unique, as each entry is assessed on a three-tier judging system in tune with how buyers buy. Our judges look first at the quality of the liquid in the bottle, then further assess for value for money and design, looking to reward those wines that combine great drinking with fair price and shelf appeal, along with appropriateness for the target channel(s).

In short, Harpers Wine Stars offers an unrivalled level of exposure to UK buyers for those entering wines to the competition, backed by further editorial coverage throughout the year for our top wines.

You can read about our 2020 winners here, and to find out more or to enter your wines for our 2022 Awards, please visit the Harpers Wine Stars website.


Australian Vintage: Brand Manager Tempus Two UK, Europe and Americas

...

Agile Media Ltd: Harpers Senior News & Web Reporter

Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

