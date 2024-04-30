Subscriber login Close [x]
Ridgeview takes off with Gatwick Airport

By James Bayley
Published:  30 April, 2024

When arriving in the likes of Bilbao or Florence, it’s not unusual to see billboards depicting nearby vineyards scattered around the airport. Given Gatwick’s proximity to the UK’s burgeoning wine scene, it is remiss that it too wouldn’t advertise nearby vineyards.

Step forward Ridgeview, one of England’s leading sparkling wine producers. Earlier this year the estate partnered with Gatwick Airport on the ‘Let’s take off together’ campaign which featured in national TV ads, YouTube advertorials and billboard campaigns across South London.

Now in its latest show of commitment to supporting local businesses, Gatwick has launched the ‘Sussex Six’ campaign, featuring four wines from Ridgeview. A total of six Sussex wines will be available to UK and international travellers as they take off from London Gatwick Airport in World Duty-Free Stores.

Both campaigns indicate a commitment to growing wine tourism and export sales from international visitors, a tactic more commonly associated with airports serving well-established wine regions. 

Ridgeview sparkling wines are also served in Vagabond’s South Downs Wine Bar situated in London Gatwick Airport’s South Terminal. The art deco bar features a range of English wines, providing an opportunity for holidaymakers and international visitors to try before they fly.  

Mardi Roberts, director of communications at Ridgeview, said: “London Gatwick serves as Sussex’s gateway to the world. Their unwavering support for Sussex Wine Tourism and advocacy for our visitor economy has been invaluable. We are delighted that Ridgeview sparkling wine will now accompany holidaymakers on their celebratory journeys, allowing them to share the exceptional quality of our Sussex produce.” 

London Gatwick Airport and Ridgeview are both members of the newly established Sussex Local Visitor Economy Partnership, recognised by Visit England, which aims to promote tourism in Sussex. Visit England is actively supporting wine tourism by introducing Wine Tourism training, adapted from an Australian model, in collaboration with WineGB. Sussex wine producers are also joining forces to showcase the Sussex Winelands on the global wine tourism stage.

Last year Sussex Wines launched the Sussex Wine Plan for growth in collaboration with Sussex Modern and the Sussex Visitor Economy Group (now LVEP). 

Richard Lennard, economic partnerships manager, London Gatwick added: “We are delighted to join this exciting campaign to support the local Sussex economy, by adding more local food and drink producers to our supply chain at London Gatwick. 

“It’s important to us at the airport to support the Sussex community, and we are delighted to help our passengers discover the wonderful local produce that is grown and made across the region.” 

Ridgeview is situated only 20 minutes by train or car from London Gatwick Airport, open for tours and tastings and offers an on-site restaurant, The Rows & Vine. The destination is proving very popular with international tourism, welcoming over 25,000 visitors from home and abroad last year in 2023.



