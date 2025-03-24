Visits to UK wineries up 55% in boon for tourism

By Hamish Graham

In 2023, 1.5 million visits were made to UK vineyards and wineries, up 55% on 2022. These visits provide vital support to UK estates, with wine tourism accounting for 25% of total winery income on average.

According to figures from WineGB’s Tourism Report 2024, 60% of survey respondents predicted visitor numbers will grow by over 20% in the next five years.

The wine tourism sector is also of growing interest to tourists visiting from abroad with VisitBritain’s MIDAS Report in December 2022 revealing that 42% of inbound visitors expressed ‘high interest’ in visiting a winery during their stay, which could equate to a potential pool of 16 million visitors.

There are 300 vineyards and wineries in the UK currently open to the public, all of which are active participants in wine tourism. Estates have begun to offer everything from picnics in the vines and winery tours to award-winning restaurants and on-site accommodation in the hope of attracting intrepid visitors.

WineGB has launched the Visit a Vineyard Guide highlighting some of these experiences which are available to read here. To find out more about wineries in your area, visit the WineGB Producer Directory.














