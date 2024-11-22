Subscriber login Close [x]
WineGB launches definitive guide to award-winning British wines

By James Lawrence
Published:  22 November, 2024

WineGB has collaborated with the Vineyard & Winery Show to create the Golden 50 Wines List – a database of award-winning British wines that have received gold medals across 10 national and international competitions in 2024.

Encompassing a diverse selection of established names and up-and-coming vineyards, the list includes 16 gold medal winners that triumphed across multiple competitions.

According to WineGB, the seven stand-out producers were: Gusbourne (Kent) with 11 gold medals across five competitions; Chapel Down (Kent) with nine golds across five competitions; Langham (Dorset) with seven golds across two competitions; Roebuck (West Sussex) with four golds across four competitions; Hambledon (Hampshire) and Harrow & Hope (Buckinghamshire) each with four golds across three competitions; and Hattingley Valley (Hampshire) with four golds across two competitions.

Hambledon’s Premier Cuvée Brut won three gold medals, a winery established in 1952 by major-general Sir Guy Salisbury-Jones. The business was jointly acquired by Berry Bros. & Rudd and Symington Family Estates in 2023, securing investment that will be partially used to fund a new visitor centre.

The wines were available to taste at the Vineyard & Winery Show yesterday (21 November) in a dedicated hub. Attendees were able to taste through a selection of 33 sparkling wines and 17 still wines made by vineyards located throughout England and Wales, from Cornwall to North Yorkshire.

Nicola Bates, CEO at WineGB, said: “Our wines have been winning gold medals in international competitions for several decades. It has been over 40 years since an international trophy was first awarded to a GB wine. We had an excess of choices for the Golden 50 Wines, with wines winning over 100 gold medals in both national and international competitions this year in contention. The breadth of choice is testament to the quality of our wines that are made by talented winemakers across the UK.”

Jamie McGrorty, publisher of the Vineyard Magazine, added: “We are so pleased to showcase the best of the best wines from English and Welsh producers that have won Gold or even multiple Golds during 2024 and to have them all in one place at The Vineyard & Winery Show. It is testament to the industry that so many producers are winning the top awards in numerous competitions, national and international. The Golden 50 List highlights this success, at the same time as giving these winners a fitting end to the show season.”







