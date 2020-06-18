Subscriber login Close [x]
Waitrose expands English portfolio in a nod to English Wine Week

By Lisa Riley
Published:  18 June, 2020

Waitrose is celebrating English Wine Week (20- 28 June) by launching five new and exclusive homegrown wines. 

The quintet comprises Oxney Organic Estate Pinot Rosé (rrp: £16.99) and Brut Rosé NV (rrp: £25.99), Beacon Down Blanc de Noirs 2017 (rrp: £28.99), Rathfinny Cradle Valley Pinot Blanc 2018 (rrp: £19.99) and Rathfinny Cradle Valley Pinot Noir 2018 (rrp: £22.99).   

The newcomers join Waitrose’s over 110-strong range of English and Welsh wines. 

The retailer said that sales of its English and Welsh wines were up 40% year-on-year, with sales of local and regional wines “soaring”, boosted by shoppers looking to support small scale wine producers during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

“I am extremely proud to launch two English organic wines from Oxney Estate, a Pinot Rosé and a Rosé Brut NV. This is an important milestone for the industry and a remarkable achievement for the growers, given the challenges of a cool and wet climate,” said Marien Rodriguez, Waitrose English & Welsh wine buyer.  

Additionally, she said, the new wines from Rathfinny and Beacon Down were “important additions to an already versatile and exciting range of English & Welsh wines”.

“We are very passionate about supporting and showcasing small, often family-run wineries who sell their products via their local Waitrose shops. The care and patience of the winemakers when producing these small batches results in excellent quality, special wines,” she said.   

In recognition of English Wine Week, the retailer is also hosting a free online tasting on Friday 26 June to educate customers and encourage them to try English wine. 

Julia Trustram-Eve from Wine GB, who organised English Wine Week, said: ‘Waitrose is a true champion of English and Welsh wines, bringing producers from around Great Britain to their customers. In this English Wine Week, we’re putting a spotlight on all the fantastic wines produced on our doorstep and encouraging everyone to explore and discover them too!"

Earlier this month, Wine GB called on the trade to get behind its newly launched virtual format of English Wine Week. 




 

Most read articles

