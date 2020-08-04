Wine GB unveils 2020 award winners

By Lisa Riley

Wine GB has unveiled the winners of the Wine GB Awards 2020 for which there were a record 281 entries, with 34 gold medals, 98 silver medals and 113 bronze medals given.

Sparkling wine remained the dominant category in gold and silver medals but the results, which can be found here, showed that still wine successes are on the increase.

In terms of grape varieties, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Bacchus dominate the still wine category, featuring in all the gold medal winners, with Chardonnay being the most popular grape variety for Britain’s traditional method sparkling wines, gaining more gold medals than other sparkling styles/blends.

Still red wines achieved their highest scores to date with two gold medals, 15 silvers and nine bronzes awarded, with this category dominated by Pinot Noir.

The wines were judged by Susie Barrie MW, Oz Clarke OBE and Rebecca Palmer of Corney & Barrow.

The judging trio had tasted some “fantastic wines” from a large number of producers and from right across the country, said Barrie.

“There are some very strong winners, both sparkling and still wines, in all categories. It was particularly pleasing to see new producers competing alongside long-established ones, proving that the UK is an ever-growing and hugely exciting region to watch. Congratulations to every single medal winner – you can feel very proud of what you have achieved.”

Co-chair Clarke added: “For once Susie and I had the chance to taste every wine. It made such a difference to our understanding of what is happening north to south, east to west. I feel I have learned so much about our exciting and vibrant Great British wine world from this week of judging. It was very hard work, but to everyone – thank you very much.”

Fifteen producers entered for the first time, some new to the market, with several gold medals being awarded among them.

A total of 27 counties from across GB were represented, with Sussex dominating the medal table with 48, closely followed by Kent with 45 medals.

The Wessex region (Hampshire, Dorset, Wiltshire) gained 30 medals. Notably, four urban wineries (three in London and one in Tyne & Wear) achieved seven medals between them.