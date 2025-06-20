Subscriber login Close [x]
€15m EU funding to boost inclusive growth in South African wine

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  20 June, 2025

EU funding of €15m is to help South Africa Wine drive inclusive growth, unlock business opportunities and support the development of black-owned brands, farms, education and enterprises.

The money from the European Union Wine and Spirits Fund is a result of the EU-SADC Economic Partnership Agreement, which includes tariff-free export benefits and financial support to help transform and grow the local industry.

Rico Basson, CEO of South Africa Wine, said: “One of our key strategic pillars at South Africa Wine is to drive inclusiveness and growth in the wine industry through targeted programmes that support black farmers, invest in people development and champion ethical trade.

“This EU funding is a major injection that will help accelerate momentum and scale impact where it’s most needed. This is about creating more opportunities and building long-term success for our sector.”

South Africa Wine chair Ronald Ramabulana added: “This support from the EU can help change lives. It’s an opportunity to open up the industry and back hard-working entrepreneurs who want to build sustainable wine businesses.”

The focus of the funding will be on majority black-owned enterprises, emphasising support for women, youth and workers. Funding will include grants blended with loans to encourage financial sustainability. Applicants will also need to meet key ethical and social development standards.

South Africa Wine said it will work with all stakeholders to share information, support applications and ensure the funding reaches people and projects where it can make the most significant difference.



