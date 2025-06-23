Subscriber login Close [x]
New appointments at Alliance as Wareing steps up as head of buying

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  23 June, 2025

Alliance Wine has bolstered its brand, marketing and fine wine teams with the appointment of Jean Wareing MW (pictured) as head of buying, brand & technical, while also creating three additional new roles.

Stefania Masin joins as a brand manager for Italy, South Africa, and Australasia; Kiki Evans takes up the new position of press, content & design manager; and Bryn Stephens rejoins Alliance as a fine wine sales manager.

Fergal Tynan MW, CEO of Alliance Wine, said: “Despite challenging market conditions, Alliance is forging ahead with a clear belief that people are at the heart of progress. The latest hires state our strong commitment to future growth, and the company is putting its ambition into action.”

Wareing, who has been at Alliance for five years in the marketing team, added that there had been “exciting momentum at Alliance over the past year with the addition of H2Vin”, and: “I look forward to working with the team, and all our wonderful producers in our diverse and enhanced portfolio, to drive the business forward and deepen our impact in the UK wine trade.”

Tynan said of the creation of the new roles: “These appointments reflect our commitment to supporting growth across every channel. As an independently owned company we believe passionately in the power of people. We need to invest for the future and to help take us to the next level. We want to support our customers as a full business partner, not merely a wine supplier, to show the trade the benefits of working with Alliance by creating partnerships that will be mutually beneficial for the long term.”



Keywords:

