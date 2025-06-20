Subscriber login Close [x]
English Wine Week returns with packed 2025 campaign

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  20 June, 2025

The annual English Wine Week celebration of homegrown still and sparkling wine is back from 21-29 June with its busiest roster of consumer-facing events to date.

Running under the tagline ‘create new traditions’, this collection of cellar door and related events is designed to encourage people to “make the switch and drink English wine”, highlighting the now 1,000+ vineyards in the UK.

Visits to UK vineyards have consistently been on the up, with WineGB’s most recent Wine Tourism Report detailing a 55% rise in the two years to 2024, counting 1.5 million visits to vineyards and wineries last year. And those numbers continue to rise, not least as cellar door operations continue to open and the profile of English wine grows.

The activities on offer are many, with just small taster ranging from the Rathfinny Aperitivo Menu being served in its East Sussex tasting room to a five course Winemaker’s Dinner offered at Hambledon in Hampshire, by way of Sparkling Wine High Tea served up at Albourne Winery in West Sussex.

The events also range beyond the myriad regional vineyard tours and tastings on offer, with restaurants in on the act, such as Ronnie’s of Thornbury in Bristol, which is offering English wine mini-flights, or The Perch pub in Oxford which is laying on a range by the glass, while the Essex Wine School is running Essex All-Stars – Meet the Wine Maker sessions.

Among the most compelling suggestions from WineGB is simply to bag a bottle of English fizz and pair it with fish and chips this coming ‘Fish Friday’ – a pairing which the Harpers team heartily endorses.

More information about the many English Wine Week events can be found on the WineGB website here.



