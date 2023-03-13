Nova Scotia targets UK market

By Andrew Catchpole

Wines of Nova Scotia landed in London late last week, with its first ever solo tasting aimed at the UK trade.

Comprising a masterclass and free pour tasting focused on the wines of five of the province’s leading wineries, the event was followed up by a round table in conjunction with Harpers to explore potential opportunities in the UK market.

Currently with just 25 licenced farm wineries, producing 1.9 million litres a year, Nova Scotia’s fledgeling industry has nonetheless experienced 25% growth in the last decade and has now set its sights on export.

“This is our first foray with the wines to the UK and our first ever Wines of Nova Scotia masterclass [beyond North America],” said Justine Lalonde, representing Wine Growers Nova Scotia.

Lalonde told Harpers that the UK was seen as a key market for establishing a profile for Nova Scotia’s wines.

As to styles, the province has much to offer, from traditional method sparkling wines, primarily made from Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, by way of still versions of internationally recognised varieties such as Chardonnay, Riesling, Chasselas and Pinot Gris, to North America hybrid varieties, often produced as blends.

Of the latter, Nova Scotia’s first appellation, Tidal Bay, was fully launched in 2012 in response to “growing quality”, assessed by a panel in each vintage, to stamp a Nova Scotian identity on the wines.

Tidal Bay aims to capture the freshness and aromatic qualities from the sub-regions of this cool climate peninsula, with the rules stipulating that L’Acadie Blanc, Seyval Blanc, Vidal and/or Geisenheim 318 varieties must make up 51% of the wine, with other varieties then allowed in a given blend.

If Tidal Bay marks a significant point of difference or USP for Nova Scotia, it is however its sparkling wines that have so far gained most attention overseas, representing a quarter of production, but 90% of wines exported.

“These do well and it is something that we are building on,” said Simon Rafuse, head winemaker at Blomidon Estate Winery.

“These are exciting times, we are really honing in on the wines that suit our province,” he added, speaking more generally.

So far it is the wines of Benjamin Bridge and (more recently) Lightfoot & Wolfville that have found UK listings (Flint and Propellor, respectively), but the likes of Blomidon, Planters Ridge and Luckett Vineyards are now actively seeking representation, also pushing the fresh, modern style of Tidal Bay alongside the crisp but very age-worthy sparkling wines.

As you would expect from such a cool climate, acidity tends to be high in the wines, which along with good aromatics, defines the overall style. This, though, is complemented by a reasonably long ripening period and thus hang time for the fruit, which can also impart some intensity, leading to good texture and length on some of the wines (and especially the sparkling wines).

Harpers will publish a fuller report from that round table, involving the views of importers and specialist retailer buyers, plus Nova Scotian winemakers, in the near future.








