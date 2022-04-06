Subscriber login Close [x]
Chapel Down announces new cricket partnership

By James Lawrence
Published:  06 April, 2022

UK wine brand Chapel Down has been welcomed into the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) as its official sparkling wine.

The inaugural partnership between Chapel Down and the organisation will involve serving English fizz at a variety of key events, including the men’s international, women’s international and domestic cricket finals, watched by millions worldwide.

According to the brand, the wines will be offered to winning teams on the podium during their victory celebrations.

The landmark deal indicates a shift of attitudes from the ECB, which has previously only worked with Champagne houses.

Andrew Carter, CEO at Chapel Down, commented: “We are thrilled to be the official sparkling wine to the England and Wales Cricket Board and delighted that future English cricket success will be celebrated with Chapel Down, English sparkling wine.”

Russell James, ECB’s sales & marketing director, added: “We are delighted to be bringing some sparkle to the cricket summer through this partnership with Chapel Down. It’s great to be teaming up with a quality home-grown brand across international, domestic and recreational cricket.”

The partnership is the latest in a growing number of sporting associations undertaken by the brand; Chapel Down is already showcased as the official sparkling wine of the Oxford & Cambridge boat race, and across Ascot Racecourse throughout the year.






