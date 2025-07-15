Winecap: Q2 shows signs of stability for fine wine market

By Hamish Graham

A new report from wine investment firm Winecap shows that although a drop of -3% was seen for the Liv-ex 100 index in Q2 of 2025, the pace of decline slowed, highlighting potential signs of stability.

Fine wine prices have fallen precipitously since September 2022, however, the recent slow down of this decline suggests an adjustment to a new market environment including a “reduced sensitivity to geopolitical noise”.

The influence of tariff uncertainty is clear, with wider financial markets experiencing both bull and bear phases during Q2. By comparison, although in decline, the fine wine market charted a more stable journey, not experiencing the fluctuations seen for the likes of the S&P 500 or the FTSE 100 indices. As the report put it, this “reinforces fine wine’s reputation as a lower-volatility asset during times of heightened macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty.”

Bordeaux's well-reported subdued En Primeur campaign influenced the region’s -5.6% market dip for the year-to-date (Liv-ex Bordeaux 500). This trajectory was also influenced by a lack of support from the Asian market and a muted interested in younger wines from the region.

A -5.6% fall was also seen for Burgundian wine during H1, as highlighted by Liv-ex’s Burgundy 150 index. This was in part due to a correction down from previous price spikes, with buyers now in search of better relative value.

Champagne had compartively better fortunes, the Live-ex Champagne 50 down -4.9% for the year-to-date, being the only fine wine region to see month-on-month growth in June (+0.8%).

Despite regions experiencing market falls, some wines performed exceptionally during the first half of this year.

The Rhône market has fallen -2.6% during 2025 so far but the price of Domaine Jean Louis Chave’s 2021 Hermitage Rouge rose a market leading +36.8%. Californian wine also had a solo standout, with cult-favourite Screaming Eagle 2012's prices increasing +24.4% during H1 compared to the -5.6% drop seen for Live-ex’s California 50 index.

Looking towards Q3, the report highlighted that Trump’s tariff delay ends on 1 August. Though hopes for diplomacy remain, if tariffs are reintroduced at the threatened higher level this could lead to volatility for the fine wine market.

Additionally, with traditional leaders Bordeaux and Burgundy facing continued challenges, the opportunity for fine wines from the rest of the world remains strong. As highlighted, some of the leading individual fine wines seen during H1 were from the likes of California, Rhône and Tuscany.









