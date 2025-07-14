Subscriber login Close [x]
Wine Paris introduces standalone no-alcohol event for 2026

By Hamish Graham
Published:  14 July, 2025

Vinexposium has announced a new no-alcohol event Be No as part of its Wine Paris offering. The move seeks to highlight the growing prominence of no-alcohol alternatives in the drinks trade.

Touted as a “B2B meeting place designed for drinks that mirror the rituals and occasions of alcoholic drinks, but without the alcohol”, Be No will run from 9 to 11 February alongside Wine Paris.

The event will also be adopted at conferences across Vinexposium’s portfolio this year.

Director of Be Spirits and Be No events at Vinexposium, Audrey Marqueyssa, is aiming for the diversity of no-alcohol products in the drinks trade to be reflected by the new event.

She commented: “Be No embraces no-alcohol wines, spirits, beers and RTDs – both de-alcoholised and beverages developed without fermentation – alongside products that share the same cues as sparkling teas and fermented drinks.

“This is not about fruit juices or soft drinks, but a curated environment for professionals seeking alternatives.”

The wider Wine Paris 2026 event will host over 6,000 exhibitors, an increase from the more than 5,400 who attended this year's event. The event’s Be Spirits spin-off will become a standalone event this year, an understandable decision thanks to the over 300 exhibitors during 2025’s edition.

CEO of Vinexposium, Rodolphe Lameyse, detailed why a three-pronged (Wine Paris, Be Spirits and Be No) approach is the way forward for the company.

He added: “What we are building in Paris is part of a broader 360° vision that we will roll out across our entire event portfolio. Starting in 2026, Vinexpo Americas, Vinexpo Asia and Vinexpo India will in turn adopt this segmentation.

By staying ahead of major industry shifts, we pledge to support the sector’s international development with clear benchmarks and a shared framework.”




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Supplements and Special Reports

Past stories »

