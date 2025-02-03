Wine Paris announces headline events programme

By Hamish Graham

Wine Paris has announced a series of events as part of its headline programme, The Academy, which will span 130 events involving 250 industry experts. The events will take place throughout the event’s three-days from 10 to 12 February.

The programme will touch on a panoply of topics including emerging markets and changing consumer patterns, as well as other unique events including an exploration of a lesser-known wine regions in Uruguay and a deep dive into South Korea’s traditional spirits.

Key industry bodies will host as part of The Academy programme, including the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) whose conference on 11 February, will examine re-export hubs, their history, trends observed and their role played.

The emerging markets section of the conference will include, on Wednesday 12 February, an exploration of wines tailored to the African market led by Chinedu Rita Rosa, MD and founder of Vines by Rosa.

The spotlight will continue to shine on sustainability with the programme including an event helmed by Moët Hennessy exploring policies which promote agroecological transition and regenerative practices on Monday 11 February.

Outside of Wine Paris’ varied The Academy umbrella, there is the headline panel discussion, ‘Let’s Talk About Wine!’ taking place on 11 February. Chaired by Vinexposium CEO, Rodolphe Lameyse, the debate will include Miles Beale, chief executive of the Wine and Spirit Trade Association, Don Saint Pierre, co-founder of ASC Fine Wines and Nicolas Ozanam, director general of the Federation of French Wine & Spirits Exporters.

The sixth iteration of Wine Paris will play host to 5,300 exhibitors from over 50 countries with an expected 50,000 visitors predicted to attend. To find out more about Wine Paris and what to expect at the event, click here.











