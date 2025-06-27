Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Bonhams announces charity collaboration with Champagne Barons de Rotschild

By Hamish Graham
Published:  27 June, 2025

London auction house Bonhams has announced a charity collaboration with Champagne Barons de Rotschild in honour of the house’s inaugural prestige cuvée, Le Grand Clos 2019.

The new wine will be the centrepiece of an upcoming Bonham’s sale, running from 3 to 15 July, the proceeds from which will be donated to the One Drop Foundation. The clean water charity, founded by Guy Laliberté, aims to empower communities to solve the water crisis through innovation and sustainable action.

The release marks the 20th anniversary of Champagne Barons de Rotschild as well as the global debut of Le Grand Clos.

Read more: Jancis Robinson MW welcomed as patron of RVF

Lot 1 on offer at the auction will include the first three number bottles of the new cuvée, each bearing the three signatures of three Rotschild barons: Benjamin de Rothschild, Eric de Rothschild and Philippe Sereys de Rothschild.

The three bottles will be presented in a bespoke oak box, and the winner of the auction will receive an experience package including a tour of the winery, an overnight stay in Champagne and lunch or dinner with a member of the Rotschild family.

Amayès Aouli, global head of wine & spirits at Bonhams, commented: “We are deeply honoured to be entrusted by the Rothschild family to present to the market the first-ever bottles of the exceptional cuvée Le Grand Clos from Champagne Barons de Rothschild, with proceeds going to One Drop Foundation.

“The July sale in London offers an historical moment and a unique opportunity to acquire the very first numbered bottles released, to experience a full visit of the new winery in Champagne, and to support the vital cause of accessing clean waters.”




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Study shows Gen Z no longer leading mode...

New appointments at Alliance as Wareing...

New appointment for BBR in Washington DC...

Heritage Wines seeks additional business...

67 Pall Mall confirms China expansion

Symington expands oenotourism reach with...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95