Jancis Robinson MW welcomed as patron of RVF

By Jaq Bayles

Jancis Robinson MW has become a patron of the Regenerative Viticulture Foundation (RVF), a global non-profit comprising those working in the wine industry to help reverse climate change.

Robinson has long been a champion of sustainability in wine, renowned for being vocal about the need to reduce bottle weights. Over the years, she has helped raise awareness of environmental issues, from climate change and carbon capture to recycling efficiency and farming systems.

Stephen Cronk, co-founder and chair of the RVF, said: “Jancis’ unparalleled leadership in advocating for sustainability in wine makes her an ideal champion for the shift toward regenerative viticulture. Her influence will play a pivotal role in inspiring the industry to move beyond token gestures and embrace the kind of transformative change that is essential for the long-term health of our vineyards and the planet.”

The RVF is the “only global organisation dedicated to making regenerative farming practices scalable, credible and practical across the wine industry”. It says its work ensures that sustainable viticulture is “not just an ideal, but a reality that benefits our planet and future generations”.

Among the organisation’s recent activities has been a study in four Sonoma County vineyards to show that regenerative agricultural practices can be profitable as well as restore and preserve biodiversity and soil health.

It has also announced that its One Block Challenge pilot in Paso Robles is set to be replicated around the world, with launches announced in South Africa and New Zealand and plans in the pipeline for many other wine regions, including the UK and multiple US regions.

The One Block Challenge – in which growers choose a block or parcel of vines to dedicate to the concept for a year – is “aimed at de-risking the transition to regenerative viticulture”, said the RVF. “The idea is to enable growers to try out regenerative practices in a secure way, without ‘betting the farm’ on the outcome.”







