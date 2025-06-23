Subscriber login Close [x]
New appointment for BBR in Washington DC outpost

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  23 June, 2025

Berry Bros & Rudd has appointed Jamie Ritchie (pictured) as MD of international & auctions, with responsibility for leading its business in the US and Asia. He will join the company in August this year and will be based in Washington DC, where the company opened its first US store in June.

Reporting directly to Berry Bros & Rudd CEO Emma Fox, Ritchie has previously held the position of worldwide chairman of Sotheby’s Wine & Spirits and joins BBR following his role as COO of BlockBar, a global marketplace for fine wine and spirits.

His role has been created to reflect the company’s global ambitions and follows the launch of BBR’s fine wine auctions in October last year to give collectors globally “even greater access to exceptional and rare fine wine and spirits”. The first auction was hailed a “highly successful Single Owner sale dedicated to wines from the esteemed and globally revered private collection of Ian Mill KC”.

Fox said; “Jamie is a terrific and strategic addition to our leadership team, and this appointment shows our ambitious plans for auctions and our international growth.

He joins our team at a very exciting time for the business and I am looking forward to working with him immensely.”

Ritchie added: "I have admired Berry Bros & Rudd since I first joined the wine business. The combination of tradition and innovation, along with their commitment to excellence, is why they are Britain’s oldest and most respected wine and spirits merchant. I am thrilled to be joining the team at such an exciting time of growth and opportunity.”



