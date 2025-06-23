Heritage Wines seeks additional businesses as its Milestone portfolio grows

By Jaq Bayles

Announcing the first of several new producers to join the Milestone Wines portfolio, Miles Corish MW, owner of parent company Heritage Wines, has also said he is looking to add new companies under the Heritage banner.

Spearheading the influx of brands for Milestone is Alfredo Arribas (pictured) from the Clos del Portal Priorat estate, which is being brought back to the UK after an absence of some six years.

Describing Arribas as “one of Catalonia’s superstars”, Milestone says the winemaker was “a nationally renowned multi-disciplinary architect before shifting his focus to low impact viticulture and winemaking in 2001. Since then, he has become internationally recognised for creating some of the most elegant wines in Priorat and Montsant”.

The Alfredo Arribas estate comprises some 150 acres in Priorat and 50 acres in southern Montsant and among the wines available from Milestone are allocations of the rare El Mas de L’A range.

The Heritage Wine Company was set up last year to enable Corish to expand the company via acquisitions such as that of Winchester Wines Group in October 2024.

Described at the time as a “strategic merger”, designed to “create a new group with activities in the on-trade, off-trade, high-street retail and bonded warehouse services”, the addition of The Winchester Wines Group also brought with it Milton Sandford Wines and The Secret Cellar to the Heritage Wines portfolio.









