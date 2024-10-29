Heritage acquires Winchester Wines Group in first step of expansion

By Andrew Catchpole

Clitheroe-based The Heritage Wine Company has announced the acquisition of Winchester Wines Group, which includes Milton Sandford Wines and The Secret Cellar, as part of the former’s expansion drive.

Described as a “strategic merger”, designed to “create a new group with activities in the on-trade, off-trade, high-street retail and bonded warehouse services”, the aim is for each company to continue to operate with its current staff under its existing brand.

The Heritage Wine Company is a relative newcomer to the scene, co-founded by Miles Corish MW (pictured) and Jim Ludwig, respectively the founder of on- and off-trade supplier Milestone Wines in 2017, and seasoned CEO of several SME businesses.

Milestone now forms a part of The Heritage Wine Company, which was set up three months ago to enable Corish to make such acquisitions, also drafting in the SME experience of his business partner Ludwig.

“The idea for The Heritage Wine Company was really born out of Milestone’s ambition to expand, and we’ve taken on a bit of a helping hand, with a CEO experienced on the operational side,” Corish told Harpers.

“The whole idea, when looking at potential targets and potential targets in the future, [is that] there are some businesses that mean a lot to local communities, and we recognise that, hence ‘The Heritage Wine Company’ name, and looking at purchasing regional businesses as a way to expand what we do.”

Corish added that Milestone had been “growing organically”, but that the new umbrella Heritage business offered a far more structured route ahead, with the purchase of Winchester Wines Group allowing for “an advantageous southern foothold”.

Ludwig added: “Our strategy is focused on building a nationwide network of off-trade distribution along with strategically located retail outlets.

“Combining Milestone with the acquisition of Winchester marks our first step in this ambitious plan. Acquisitions will play a crucial role in our growth, and we are eager to with small business owners who are seeking the right home for their family enterprises.”







