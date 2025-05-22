Loch Lomond Group acquires New York Distilling Company

By Hamish Graham

Scotch producer Loch Lomond Group has announced the acquisition of the Brooklyn-based New York Distilling Company. The stateside distiller will join the likes of Loch Lomond and Glen Scotia whiskies in the group’s well-known portfolio.

The move will see the Scottish company diversify its offering, with the new acquisition producing American whiskeys, as well as a duo of gin brands.

The expanded portfolio will also include the US distiller’s flagship Jaywalk Rye Whiskey. The Rye variety used in this whiskey, Horton Rye, was used extensively in the New York area in the 17th and 18th centuries, but it subsequently died out. The distillery team were gifted 10 seeds from the historic seed bank at Cornell University and have successfully revived the variety, growing and cultivating the historic variety in collaboration with partner farmers.

Colin Matthews, founder and CEO of Loch Lomond Group, is delighted with the new American addition to the company.

He commented: “We look forward to working closely with the talented and ambitious team at NYDC to invest in both the facilities and products, while supercharging its growth both domestically in the US and around the world through the existing Loch Lomond Group distribution network as well as providing our help and expertise in the continued creation of fabulous flavours.”

Allen Katz and Tom Potter, founders of the New York Distilling Company, added:

“We are excited to work with Colin and the Loch Lomond Group team to help us further grow our fantastic brands around the world. Loch Lomond Group has a strong track record of success, winning multiple major awards over many years for its whisky brands of Loch Lomond Whiskies, Glen Scotia, Littlemill and High Commissioner and with sales in over 120 countries around the world, we can’t wait to introduce NYDC’s brands to many of the key whiskey markets over the next period.”









