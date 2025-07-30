Tariffs: $25bn impact on US wine while France seeks spirits exemption

By Hamish Graham

Recent analysis from Unione Italiana Vini (UIV), drawing from research by WineAmerica, has revealed that the recently announced 15% tariff on European wine imports will cost the US upwards of $25bn.

The impact of the levy, which was announced Sunday 27 July, could have a substantial effect on the touted $144.4bn contribution the wine sector makes to the US economy.

The UIV predicts the tariffs could reduce sales of Italian, French and Spanish wines by approximately $3bn, with this drop in consumption likely to have a ripple effect on the sector, deepening financial losses in the US wine trade.

Further analysis shows that US wine sales could drop a further 13% by August 2026, after already seeing three years of decline.

Lamberto Frescobaldi, president of the UIV, is urging those negotiating the tariffs to include wine on the ‘zero-for-zero’ list – a suite of strategic products exempt from reciprocal tariffs.

Frescobaldi added: “This is not just about wine consumption. These tariffs will trigger a far-reaching economic shock, particularly in the US, impacting jobs, supply chains and retail.

“We are receiving strong signals from American partners, including the US Wine Trade Alliance and our importers, who recognize the mutual damage these tariffs would cause.”

On the other side of the pond, French finance minister Éric Lombard told the newspaper Liberation on Monday that a tariff exemption “should apply to spirits”.

Meanwhile French junior trade minister Laurent Saint Martin went as far to say that he believed that “spirits are indeed exempted” from the reciprocal tariffs. This potential ray of light would be a relief for the French spirits sector, particularly cognac producers, as well as for the wider European trade.

Little has been revealed on the fate of European wine in the tariff arrangements amid the potential carve out for spirits.









