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Kingsland Drinks secures £65m funding deal

By James Lawrence
Published:  27 April, 2026

The Kingsland Drinks Group has finalised a £65m funding package from Barclays, with support from consultancy firm RSM UK, as it looks to accelerate growth under new leadership.

“The funds will facilitate future growth plans under the leadership of former Purity Soft Drinks CEO Sarah Baldwin, who joined Kingsland Drinks as Managing Director in 2025,” said a representative from the firm.

The Manchester-based drinks specialist, which operates from Irlam, provides contract bottling and canning, and product development services to major UK retailers and drinks brands.

Founded in 1955, the business currently employs around 400 people and has developed a broad operation, “combining drinks creation with extensive co-packing and bottling capabilities.”

In recent years, the company has also diversified beyond its core offering, strengthening its spirits portfolio and expanding into the fast-growing low- and no-alcohol category.

Baldwin commented: “The past few years have seen some challenging times for the drinks industry and for Kingsland. We’re now moving into a phase of evolving the core business and securing long-term development opportunities. This funding will help secure an exciting future for the business as a pioneering force in the drinks industry, built on strong community roots where our people, heritage, and quality continue to set us apart.”

The group transitioned to employee ownership in 2021, a move designed to give staff a greater stake in the business and help secure its long-term independence.






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