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WineGB appoints new head of partnerships role

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  14 April, 2026

WineGB has announced the appointment of Neil Walker to its new head of partnerships role, where he will support the organisation’s pursuit of partner growth.

Walker will be responsible for the trade association’s relationships with sponsors and for bringing in new members.

His appointment is part of an ongoing investment from the organisation into building a stronger team, which included the appointment of Kirsty Rushby to the new head of communications and marketing role last month (as Harpers reported).

WineGB said that this organisational development will ensure that it can provide structure, insight and the necessary commercial foundation for the growing sector.

English wine production has risen in recent years, with over 16.5 million bottles produced (by 1,150 vineyards and 240 wineries) in 2025 – a 39% increase from 2024.

Walker is the founder and CEO of The English Vine – an online marketplace with the aim of making English wine more accessible which is a passion of his.

In addition, he has broad experience across leadership and client management positions, previously spending several years leading teams at Natwest.

Commenting on the appointment, Nicola Bates, CEO of WineGB said: “Neil joins a team dedicated to supporting the rapid growth and maturity of the UK wine sector.

“With Neil deepening and expanding our sponsors and members we will be better able to deliver greater value to our members.”

WineGB represents its 500 grower and producer members (which amount to around 70% of UK hectarage) to the government, media and the rest of the trade.

In addition, it provides resources and toolkits to help businesses producing UK wine grow.

Pictured L-R: Neil Walker, Nicola Bates




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