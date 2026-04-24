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DRS deposit for plastic bottles and cans confirmed

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  24 April, 2026

The Deposit Return Scheme (DRS), due to be introduced in October next year, has been set at 20p.

The Scheme is designed to encourage return and recycling of packaging, currently with polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles, steel and aluminium cans within its scope.

Exchange for Change, the non-profit industry body charged with delivering and administering the scheme, had considered a range of deposits from 10p to 30p, landing on 20p as “proportionate and sustainable”.

Exchange for Change CEO, Russell Davies, added: “The deposit value is a pivotal part of how the deposit return scheme will work in practice. That’s why we’ve engaged widely with industry, undertaken extensive market research and in-depth analysis on how schemes work in other countries.”

As it stands – and to the relief of many in the wine and spirits sectors – the DRS will not include glass when it is introduced next year. DEFRA has stated: “This is because glass creates undue complexity for the drinks industry and it increases storage and handling costs for retailers.”

Commenting on the 20p confirmation, Hetal Patel, national president of the Federation of Independent Retailers, said: “The Fed is pleased that this has now been confirmed. All the evidence from retail engagement in the UK and from other countries already applying DRS around the world indicates it has been set at a sensible level.

“This will provide customers with a positive nudge to return their bottles and cans so they can be recycled, reducing waste.”

The Fed serves on the advisory board for Exchange for Change, and has pushed for DRS to be ‘revenue-neutral’ for retailers, also with “a generous handling fee and a system of grants to help small shops prepare for the change next year”.



Picture credit: MolnarSzabolcsErdely, Pixabey


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