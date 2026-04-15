Pursuing premium in Vinhos Verdes

By Hamish Graham

Spritzy, acidic, bright wines are the Vinhos Verdes region’s bread and butter – the expressions that have drawn an international audience to the northern Portuguese wine appellation. Take the UK, which has become a resolute export destination in recent years. Between 2015 and 2024, sales to our domestic market have more than tripled from around €2m (£1.7m) to close to €6.9m (£6m).