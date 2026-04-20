Lagar de Fornelos: Rioja ageing nous for Galician whites

By Hamish Graham

At Shoreditch’s buzzy Legado, Olga Verde (pictured), wine director of La Rioja Alta-owned Rías Baixas estate Lagar de Fornelos, guided Harpers through the winery’s latest vintages. This included the second vintage of the super-premium Lindeiros wine, which highlighted the ageability of these whites from this region.

The wine, which is imported by Hallgarten, is still a relative newcomer in the La Rioja Alta portfolio. Verde explained that the historic producer wanted to draw upon the ageing expertise from their home region’s reds to develop an age-worthy 100% Albariño from the Rías Baixas’ Cambados sub-region.

Verde, who has been at the winery since December 2024, said: “The 2021 was our first Lindeiros vintage. La Rioja Alta is an expert in doing aged wines. They looked for years and years about how to make a great white wine with the potential to be aged, the same as our reds. It took five years to find what was our best plot to make an aged white wine.

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“After many experiments, in 2021 we did Lindeiros. The wine comes from Troviscoso. It's a plot that we have in Cambados, and it is our oldest vineyard, planted in 1987 which is quite old in terms of Rías Baixas.”

In the winery, the ageing process uses a variety of vessels in which the wine is aged on lees for 12 months: 25% in French oak barrels, 25% in concrete egg and the remaining 50% in stainless steel tanks. The wine then ages for another year in bottle before heading to market.

Verde explained that the aim for these wines is the ability for them to age for 10 to 15 years in the cellar.

For a number of attendees at the press lunch, there was surprise from the taste profile that the 2022 Lindeiros was younger than the 2021. Verde explained that the given growing year had a significant influence on each wines’ profile.

She commented: “2022 was the warmest and driest vintage that we can remember in Rías Baixas. I used to think that the best vintage to age white wines were the fresh ones like 2021. But now I don’t think the same. After drinking very old white wines, I am realising that warm and dry years have the potential to age well because they have a lot of structure.

“We have the acidity even if the year is warm. If you try both, 2022 is more powerful and full bodied. We work with the same philosophy so everything we did for 2021 and 2022 in the winery we did in the same way.”

To give a sense of the pricing strata Lindeiros sits within, the 2021 vintage currently retails at £86.50. Lay & Wheeler stock the wine, while Suffolk’s Bellota has it on its list.

Grape growing in the region has not been without challenges. The estate is currently in a replantation process due to the threat of the leafroll virus, the vector for which is the ladybird. Verde explained that the emergence of the pest has been brought about by climate change.

Verde charted the progress being made: “We started working with a university 10 years ago to find a way to know where the ladybirds are and how to manage this.

“After that we did a massal selection with the best clones of Albariño that were free from the virus. We then replant everything in a cycle. We will end this in 2027 when we will have every grape free from the virus.”

Verde noted that other producers in the region are now playing catch up to deal with this virus pressure.

Since 2010, Lagar de Fornelos has produced Pazo de Seoane – a blend of Albariño, Loureiro, Treixadura and Caiño Blanco – which Verde explained was a traditional blend for the O Rosal sub region. The wine is aged on lees for three months with weekly battonage.

“This wine is important because it talks about a landscape, our land. I found it very challenging because when you put Albariño on the label it’s easier to sell, because Albariño is popular. Every vintage the varieties’ percentages can vary a little bit.”

Verde explained that the wine is her “favourite son” because of the importance to her of expressing the O Rosal appellation in bottle. The schist terroir of the region gives the wines volume, depth and stone fruit notes, she noted. Apex Hotels has the wine on its list, while off-trade stockists include Fine Wine Co.

There are no plans at present for other single varietal wines, with Verde explaining that she prefers Loureiro in the blend, though she is a fan of single variety Caiño Blanco wines.

The final wine on show was Lagar de Cervera, the estate’s flagship wine, produced at the winery since the late 1980s. The wine undergoes a similar vinification to Pazo de Seoane, ageing on lees for three months with the aforementioned weekly battonage. Tanners is a stockist, while it has also found a home within the Bread Street Kitchen portfolio in the on-trade.









