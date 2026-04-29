Ocado data shows mid-strength drinks ‘boom’

By Oliver Catchpole

Online supermarket Ocado has released research which shows that demand for mid-strength drinks is “booming”.

Data from the Ocado website highlighted that over the past two years, sales in the category have grown 71%, while searches are up by over 400%.

Mid-strength wine has been a particularly popular option, with sales up 151% year-on-year, while this year mid-strength beer has also seen a jump in interest (growing 21% month-on-month).

Further Ocado research – in collaboration with data collection and analytics firm Clariti – showed that consumers increasingly have a preference for moderating alcohol intake, instead of cutting it out completely.

According to a ‘nationally representative’ survey of 2,180 UK adults, almost four in ten (39%) of UK adults are choosing mid-strength options more often than a year ago, which rises to 54% in the 18-34-year-old age group.

The majority (58%) of consumers said that they were trying to moderate their alcohol intake more than they had done in the past.

In response to these trends, Ocado said it had more than tripled its range of mid-strength drinks over the past year.

Commenting on the research, Shauna Clark Fitzpatrick, no and low alcohol and ready to drink buyer at Ocado Retail, said: “We’re seeing a clear shift in how people approach alcohol.

“It’s less about giving it up completely and more about finding a balance that fits their lifestyle.

“Mid-strength drinks are becoming an important part of that, especially for midweek occasions and hosting at home.”

Ocado added that the trend is “closely linked” to the growing focus on health and wellbeing, with 71% of consumers (and 76% of 25-34-year-olds) saying that they are more conscious about balancing drinking with their lifestyle.

Avoiding negative effects was also found to be a motivator, with 48% choosing mid-strength drinks to reduce the possibility of a hangover.

Half of consumers (and 65% of younger adults) are also more likely to choose mid-strength options during the week, which Ocado said reflects “the ongoing influence of hybrid working and midweek socialising”.

The research was conducted by Clariti on this sample of 2,180 UK adults in March 2026.

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