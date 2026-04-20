Wine trade stalwart John Hutton passes away

By Andrew Catchpole

Widely respected UK trade figure John Hutton has passed away, having had a long and illustrious career with some of the top names in the business.

John’s career spanned more than four decades, folding in Hedges & Butler to Fields Wine Merchants, rising to become MD and then chairman of the on-trade focused Fields, Morris & Verdin, followed by a directorship at Berry Bros. & Rudd.

More latterly, in 2022, Bancroft Wines appointed John in a consultant role, contributing to the direction of its sales and buying teams. At the time, Bancroft’s CEO Jon Worsley commended his “considerable knowledge and expertise”, built up over a lifetime in the trade, rooted in an especial understanding and passion for the burgeoning restaurant sector.

Looking back on John’s contribution at both Bancroft and in earlier roles, Bancroft MD Damian Carrington summarised his distinguished career.

“John was widely respected for his leadership, integrity, and deep commitment to his teams and perhaps most notably for his impact on the London restaurant scene where he supplied and made lifelong friendships with many of the capital’s finest restaurateurs,” said Carrington.

“Over the course of his career, he made significant contributions to the success of both customers and producers, earning the admiration of colleagues, partners, competitors and friends alike.

“Beyond his significant professional achievements, John will be remembered for his warmth, wisdom, love of the guitar and generosity of spirit. He was a mentor to many and a trusted friend to all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

A service of thanksgiving will be held at Hereford Cathedral on Monday 7 September at 12 noon.







