New UK Vineyard Guide set to support wine tourism

By Hamish Graham

Next month (Friday 1 May) a new digital platform named the UK Vineyard Guide is set to launch. The website aims to be a discovery tool for those seeking to explore England and Wales’ wine regions, and over 1,100 vineyards.

According to the Guide, the users can “explore vineyards by region, access travel information, browse detailed listings, read editorial guides and begin planning wine led day trips, weekends and longer journeys”.

Some of the early supporters of the initiative include Kent’s Balfour Winery and Wraxall Vineyard in Somerset. These producers will feature in initial editorial coverage on the website.

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Founder of the Guide, Ashley Saunders, reflected: “This is a significant moment for English and Welsh wine tourism. The industry has grown rapidly, but visitors still struggle to find clear, up‑to‑date information about where to go and what’s available.

“UK Vineyard Guide brings the sector together in one place – supporting producers across every region and helping more people discover the incredible vineyard experiences on their doorstep.”

One supporter of the project is Oz Clarke MBE, who added: “At last – an idea whose time has come. Yes please: a guide to the vineyards of England and Wales.

“With more than 1,100 vineyards now spread across some of the most beautiful parts of the country, the question has been how to find them, how to reach them and what to expect when you arrive. Wine tourism is only just getting going in the UK, but it’s vital to the future of English and Welsh wine – and the UK Vineyard Guide is here to make visiting the vines as easy and as pleasurable as it should be.”

To find out more you can click here.

Image – A vineyard tour at Balfour Winery, Kent









