McGuigan wines introduces lightweight Burgundy bottle

By Oliver Catchpole

McGuigan Wines has partnered with UK-based Greencroft Bottling to introduce a 300g lightweight Burgundy bottle, a -25% reduction from average weight.

This follows the success of its lightweight Bordeaux bottle last year.

The Australian producer expects to use approximately 3.5 million of these bottles (or 596k cases) this year – reducing its annual carbon emissions from glass production by around 82,000kg annually.

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Emissions will be reduced both by the lightweight nature of the bottles and Greencroft’s use of renewable energy, with its facility – where the bottles will be packed – powered mainly by three wind turbines and a solar array which produces 4.6 megawatts of energy.

Developed by European glass manufacturer Verallia, the bottles are also made up of around 30% recycled glass – cutting back on glass wastage.

The initiative is in line with McGuigan parent company Australian Vintage’s commitment to lowering emissions across the global wine industry.

The business said that the new bottle is “a tangible step forward in our sustainability journey. We’re on a mission to make the packaging of our products as good as what’s inside.

“By reducing bottle weight, we’re cutting emissions and still maintaining the quality our consumers expect. It reflects our commitment to lowering the environmental footprint of wine production globally.”

The wine and drinks company was certified B Corp at the beginning of 2024, confirming its commitment to building a more sustainable economy, and ensuring it meets high standards in social and environmental performance.

When the business introduced its lightweight Bordeaux bottle last year, COO Julian Dyer explained: “Sustainability is paramount to our success in the future. Our approach is a balanced one, encompassing our responsibilities across environment, social and governance pillars.

“Supporting Australian Vintage’s ambitious goal to achieve Net Zero by 2040 across our entire value chain, validated by the Science Based Targets initiative, is a key priority.

“The transition to the 300g lightweight bottle represents a significant step in reducing our carbon footprint while upholding the premium quality our customers trust and value.”

McGuigan Wines’ Black Label Sauvignon Blanc is currently available in the UK market in the new bottle.



Image Credit – Hannah Reding on Unsplash













