Lanchester’s ‘super lightweight’ 300g bottle launches in Aldi

By Jo Gilbert

Lanchester Wines has become the first UK wine importer to launch a wine in a super lightweight 300g wine bottle, in partnership with a major discounter.

The Verallia Bordelaise Air 300g offers a 25% CO2 reduction compared to the UK standard 400g bottle. The first wine packed in this bottle is now headed for Aldi UK, aligning with the supermarket’s commitment to reduce the average bottle weight of all its still wine products by 8%. Aldi’s Kooliburra Sauvignon Semillon will be available in stores across the UK in the 300g bottle, with plans in place to switch more of its wines into the lighter bottle in the coming months.

Created with around 30% recycled glass and designed specifically for the wine sector, the Bordelaise Air aims to maintain the aesthetics of the classic Bordelaise/Bordeaux wine bottle.

Wine for this first bottling has been sourced by Aldi and will be shipped in bulk, saving 38% CO2 compared to shipping the same volume in bottle. It will be packed at Greencroft Bottling which is predominantly powered by renewable wind and solar energy and is soon to start production at its new Greencroft Two facility which alone has 3MegaWatts of solar and a dedicated wind turbine.

Rebecca Vernon, head of retail at Lanchester Wines, said: “We’ve been excited to work with Aldi on this first to market project. Lanchester Wines is at the forefront of innovation, especially when it comes to sustainability. Not only does this project deliver impressive green credentials for eco-conscious shoppers it also aligns with our joint business partnership with Aldi and goes above and beyond its packaging weight reduction targets. Aldi is leading the way in reducing bottle weight and had previously used the 345g bottle for its Kooliburra range, already 55g under the UK standard bottle.”

Maud Dubois, marketing director at Verallia France, added: “Supporting Greencroft Bottling and its customers, including Lanchester Wines, in its carbon footprint reduction strategy illustrates our core strategy of ‘Reimagining glass for a sustainable future’. We are thrilled with this first large-scale market launch of the Bordelaise 300 Air and are confident this breakthrough innovation will enhance Aldi’s customer experience.”

Lanchester Wines was awarded the IWSC Green Wine Award 2023 for its commitment to sustainability and was also named The Green Awards 2023’s Green Importer/Distributor of the Year. The company’s CEO, Tony Cleary MBE, received the Lloyds Bank LDC Top 50 Inspiring Leaders ESG Award 2023.







