Accolade Wines becomes signatory of Bottle Weight Accord

By Hamish Graham

The Australian wine giant is among three new signatories to the scheme, as well as South African winery Botanica Wines and Albert Heijin, the Netherland’s largest supermarket group.

The Accord, which is spearheaded by the Sustainable Wine Roundtable (SWR), ensures its signatories commit to lowering their average wine bottle weight to 420g per 75cl bottle. First launched in November 2023, the scheme also names the likes of Tesco, Australia’s Endeavour Wines and Viña Concha y Toro as signatories.

Emma Gibson, sustainability manager at Accolade Wines, highlights the producer’s commitment to its sustainability vision: “Glass lightweighting has been an important focus for Accolade Wines since we began working on this initiative in 2022. Since then, we have reduced a large amount of glass weight in our EU portfolio, with our Australia & New Zealand portfolio prioritising this initiative too. We are keen to be a part of the Bottle Weight Accord and to share best practice within this important area and to understand how we can overcome the remaining hurdles.”

Dr Peter Stanbury, research director for the SWR, is buoyed by the new signatories.

“The fact that we are able to announce three new members at once demonstrates that the Accord has now developed an irresistible momentum. It also clearly demonstrates the relevance of the Accord across the wine value chain from growers to distributors to retailers, and in all parts of the globe,” he said.

A similar initiative, the Margaret River Lightweight Glass Packaging Charter, has also been announced by The Margaret River Wine Association. The Western Australian trade body will align with the Bottle Weight Accord’s goals but spearhead its own charter for the Margaret River region.











