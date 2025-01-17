Subscriber login Close [x]
Yellow Tail owners gain sustainability certification

By Hamish Graham
Published:  17 January, 2025

Casella Family Brands (CFB) has gained Sustainable Winegrowing Australia certification for its wineries, vineyards and grape supply. The certification means that over one in 10 grapes produced in the country are now grown according to the body’s sustainability standards.

The change means that wines produced across CFB’s portfolio, including those from the ubiquitous Yellow Tail label, as well as the Peter Lehmann Wines, Morris of Rutherglen and Brand’s Laira, will have the new certification.

CFB, whose wines account for 16% of those exported from the country, are hopeful the change is a step in the right direction. Sustainability manager Joey Sergi commented: “After investing in installing our large-scale solar farm last year, we’ve focused on achieving Sustainable Winegrowing Australia certification across our wineries and grower base. Consumers are increasingly choosing brands that prioritise sustainability, and with Sustainable Winegrowing Australia certification, they can trust our wines are produced with environmental care.” 

Sustainable Winegrowing Australia will assist CFB in managing the environment standards across its business including support with biosecurity, land and soil management, chemical and nutrient management, and biodiversity.

New sustainability practice changes can be a daunting prospect for growers to implement, but those across the business have taken the challenge in their stride. Jade Rogge, viticulturist and winemaker at Peter Lehmann Wines, said: “We recognise the time and investment in the training and auditing process; however, it is an important future step for all of our brands as we progress our sustainability journey. At its core, the program is about adopting innovative, sustainable practices to safeguard the land we depend on and ensuring that it remains healthy, productive and valuable for future generations.”



