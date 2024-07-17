Subscriber login Close [x]
Pernod Ricard wines to join Accolade at Holdco

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  17 July, 2024

Pernod Ricard has confirmed the signing of the much anticipated agreement to sell its wine brands to Australian Wine Holdco (AWL), the consortium which owns Accolade.

The transaction will bring labels such as Pernod Ricard’s Jacob’s Creek, Stoneleigh and Campo Viejo together with Accolade’s Hardy’s, Banrock Station, Jam Shed and Mud House, all under the one AWL umbrella.

Still subject to regulatory clearance, the deal is expected to be completed during H2 2025.

AWL, a consortium of international institutional investors, said in a statement that its intention is “to create a more efficient and more diversified global wine business by combining wholly-owned Accolade Wines with Pernod Ricard’s Australian, New Zealand and Spanish wine businesses”.

The Pernod Ricard brands represent some 10 million 9L cases annually, from seven wineries spread through Australia, New Zealand and Spain. These will sit alongside AWL’s own portfolio of estates from Australia and New Zealand.

“Both Accolade Wines and Pernod Ricard have a long, proud history as world-class wine producers. Combining Accolade Wines with the Pernod Ricard assets will create a more certain and financially sustainable future for the business, allowing us to better serve our customers, in more segments and more geographies,” said AWL spokesperson Joshua Hartz.

“Backed by AWL, the combined business will be better able to adapt to changing consumer tastes and meet the structural challenges facing the global wine industry.”

In a concurrently released statement, Pernod Ricard added: “With this transaction, Pernod Ricard will sell its wine division to a player of global scale, with a route to market solely dedicated to the wine industry. Its wine brands will benefit from the focus required to achieve their potential, reinforce their position, and seize new opportunities around the world.”



