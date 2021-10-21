Indigo Wine adds new producers to portfolio

By Michelle Perrett

Indigo Wine is adding a range of new producers to its portfolio, spanning some of the wine world’s most distant regions.

The company imports and distributes unique and artisanal wines from all around the world to UK restaurants and independent retailers.

Among the new wines which have arrived and are now is Vigneron Fine Wines, a project from Sebastián and Marco De Martino. Indigo Wine describes De Martino is one of the most progressive names on the Chilean wine scene, with a focus on quality, sustainability and terroir. It said that all the vineyards they work with in Chile are farmed organically or traditionally but without any chemical treatments.

In addition, Indigo Wine is adding two Mediterranean reds from young organic French wine producer Thomas Rouanet and new cuvees from South African winery Scions of Sinai.

While the new additions have buoyed the business’s portfolio in the UK, it has also struggled with on-going supply chain issues. This includes issues surrounding so-called 'deep sea' shipping from Australia, New Zealand and the US, which have been particularly hit.

Producers from South Australia such as Delinquente, Tim Wildman and Ochota Barrels, are still in the queue to ship, with Delinquente, from Riverland not expected to arrive until December.

Elsewhere, Indigo Wine and online wine retailer The Sourcing Table recently partnered with top Burgundy producer Mischief and Mayhem, and the Observer political cartoonist Chris Riddell OBE, to launch a wine to benefit the charity Hospitality Action.

















