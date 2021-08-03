Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. Sectors
  3. On-Trade

Limited edition wine launches to raise funds for Hospitality Action

By Michelle Perrett
Published:  03 August, 2021

Indigo Wine and online wine retailer The Sourcing Table have partnered with top Burgundy producer Mischief and Mayhem, and the Observer political cartoonist Chris Riddell OBE, to launch a wine to benefit the charity Hospitality Action

The limited edition charity wine called ‘No Man is an Island’ will see all profits donated to the charity.

It is being sold to the public via The Sourcing Table at £49.50 per bottle or with a special price of £267 for a 6-bottle case.

It is also stocked in a number of its trade customers including Hawksmoor, The Black Book Soho, Bibendum, Flat Three, Davies and Brook, Murano and Le Comptoir Robuchon.

The premium red has a label illustrated by Children's Laureate, Chris Riddell OBE.

The wine – a 2014 Chambolle Musigny – called ‘No Man Is an Island’ is inspired by the poem by John Donne.

Ben Henshaw, founder of Indigo Wine and The Sourcing Table, said: “Before the pandemic, restaurants made up 60% of Indigo sales, so I was very aware of the shockwaves that ran through the hospitality industry. Having created own label wine projects in the past, I thought we could develop one to benefit the excellent support offered by Hospitality Action.”

He added: “I felt it had to be something truly special so approached Chris, one of my favourite illustrators to do an original artwork and spoke to our friends at Mischief and Mayhem to see if they would provide one of their top wines.”

Giuliana Vittiglio, fundraising and marketing manager, Hospitality Action said: “The vaccine roll-out and current lockdown easing are wonderful news for UK hospitality. But the damage done to the industry remains far-reaching and acute; and we continue to experience higher levels of applications from people facing destitution than at any time in our 184-year history.

“We’re thrilled to have the support of Indigo Wine and The Sourcing Table, it’s a privilege to have this wine on sale in our honour and know the positive impact sales will have on all those we assist”.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Hallgarten & Novum Wines: Account Manager based in North East

...

Agile Media Ltd: Drinks Retailing Editor Role

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95