Limited edition wine launches to raise funds for Hospitality Action

By Michelle Perrett

Indigo Wine and online wine retailer The Sourcing Table have partnered with top Burgundy producer Mischief and Mayhem, and the Observer political cartoonist Chris Riddell OBE, to launch a wine to benefit the charity Hospitality Action.

The limited edition charity wine called ‘No Man is an Island’ will see all profits donated to the charity.

It is being sold to the public via The Sourcing Table at £49.50 per bottle or with a special price of £267 for a 6-bottle case.

It is also stocked in a number of its trade customers including Hawksmoor, The Black Book Soho, Bibendum, Flat Three, Davies and Brook, Murano and Le Comptoir Robuchon.

The premium red has a label illustrated by Children's Laureate, Chris Riddell OBE.

The wine – a 2014 Chambolle Musigny – called ‘No Man Is an Island’ is inspired by the poem by John Donne.

Ben Henshaw, founder of Indigo Wine and The Sourcing Table, said: “Before the pandemic, restaurants made up 60% of Indigo sales, so I was very aware of the shockwaves that ran through the hospitality industry. Having created own label wine projects in the past, I thought we could develop one to benefit the excellent support offered by Hospitality Action.”

He added: “I felt it had to be something truly special so approached Chris, one of my favourite illustrators to do an original artwork and spoke to our friends at Mischief and Mayhem to see if they would provide one of their top wines.”

Giuliana Vittiglio, fundraising and marketing manager, Hospitality Action said: “The vaccine roll-out and current lockdown easing are wonderful news for UK hospitality. But the damage done to the industry remains far-reaching and acute; and we continue to experience higher levels of applications from people facing destitution than at any time in our 184-year history.

“We’re thrilled to have the support of Indigo Wine and The Sourcing Table, it’s a privilege to have this wine on sale in our honour and know the positive impact sales will have on all those we assist”.







