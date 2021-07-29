Subscriber login Close [x]
The Drinks Trust expands board with four new trustees

By Lisa Riley
Published:  29 July, 2021

The Drinks Trust has expanded its board of trustees with four new members, welcoming Nicky Forrest, Katy Keating, Jillian MacLean MBE and Laura Willoughby MBE.

Forrest has been at the forefront of drinks communications for over 20 years and is the MD of food and drink communications agency Phipps Relations, while Keating has been MD of fine wine merchant Lay & Wheeler since 2016. 

MacLean is the CEO and founder of bar and restaurant group, Drake & Morgan, with Willoughby co-founder of mindful drinking movement Club Soda. 

“We feel privileged to announce our four new trustees, all of whom have had a significant impact on our industry, each having developed and created highly respected businesses and organisations,” said Ross Carter, CEO of The Drinks Trust.  

“The depth of knowledge they hold about our industry is a huge asset to The Drinks Trust, and we very much look forward to working with them on our board to develop and communicate our services to a wider audience, and in turn impact more careers and lives,” he said.

Forrest added: “I’ve been working with The Drinks Trust over the last few years and it’s exciting to see how it’s been evolving as an institution and offering more services and support to the trade. I’m delighted to be appointed as a trustee and to be able to get more involved.”

Following two four-year terms as a trustee, Pam Rowan, HR director of Pernod Ricard UK steps down from The Drinks Trust board of trustees.

Thanking Rowan for her eight years with the charity, Carter said: “Pam’s experience as an HR leader and her dedication to our industry has been a huge asset and will be missed.” 

At the beginning of this month, The Drinks Trust partnered with a taskforce of the hospitality industry’s main trade associations, professional bodies and charities to call on the nation to support the sector by visiting their favourite venue on 18 September – National Hospitality Day

 

