The Drinks Trust gains Quintessential Brands as supporter

By Lisa Riley

Quintessential Brands has signed up to support The Drinks Trust, marking the spirits company’s first official UK charity partner.

As part of the partnership, Quintessential Brands has comitted to raising funds for the charity over the coming year to support the many people in the industry struggling as the pandemic continues.

With the impact of the coronavirus crisis “felt sharply” by many companies and individuals within the drinks trade, it was incumbent on everyone in the industry to “support each other through this crisis as best we can”, said Lucy Richardson, Quintessential Brands communications director.

“All of us at Quintessential Brands are keen to do whatever we can to support our customers and the wider industry, so with our new partnership, we hope we can make a difference and make life a little easier for those most in need of support,” she said.

Ross Carter, CEO of The Drinks Trust, added; “We would like to thank Quintessential Brands and all of the other drinks industry businesses and organisations who have given to The Drinks Trust throughout the pandemic.

“The support received has been vital to so many people who have lost their incomes and jobs in recent months. Our most recent initiative, the End of Furlough Grant scheme is now live and has received over 500 applications in two days, so Quintessential Brands’ support couldn’t come at a more vital moment.”

At the beginning of this week, The Drinks Trust launched a grant to help those experiencing immediate financial hardship as a result of the end of the government’s furlough scheme, which winds up on 31 October.









