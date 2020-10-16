Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

The Drinks Trust gains Quintessential Brands as supporter

By Lisa Riley
Published:  16 October, 2020

Quintessential Brands has signed up to support The Drinks Trust, marking the spirits company’s first official UK charity partner.  

As part of the partnership, Quintessential Brands has comitted to raising funds for the charity over the coming year to support the many people in the industry struggling as the  pandemic continues.

With the impact of the coronavirus crisis “felt sharply” by many companies and individuals within the drinks trade, it was incumbent on everyone in the industry to “support each other through this crisis as best we can”, said Lucy Richardson, Quintessential Brands communications director. 

“All of us at Quintessential Brands are keen to do whatever we can to support our customers and the wider industry, so with our new partnership, we hope we can make a difference and make life a little easier for those most in need of support,” she said. 

Ross Carter, CEO of The Drinks Trust, added; “We would like to thank Quintessential Brands and all of the other drinks industry businesses and organisations who have given to The Drinks Trust throughout the pandemic. 

“The support received has been vital to so many people who have lost their incomes and jobs in recent months. Our most recent initiative, the End of Furlough Grant scheme is now live and has received over 500 applications in two days, so Quintessential Brands’ support couldn’t come at a more vital moment.”

At the beginning of this week, The Drinks Trust launched a grant to help those experiencing immediate financial hardship as a result of the end of the government’s furlough scheme, which winds up on 31 October. 





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Raicilla: The new face of agave

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95