Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Double dip charitable initiative from Ellis Wines

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  31 July, 2020

Ellis Wines is to donate £1 to UK-based charity Hospitality Action against every six bottles sale from five of the family-owned South African estates in its portfolio.

The initiative is designed both to support the South African wine industry, where domestic alcohol sales have been banned for a second time, while also assisting UK hospitality workers in need of support during the pandemic.

The wineries featured are: De Wetshof; Basson Family Estate; Backsberg Estate; Strandveld Vineyards; and Laibach Vineyards.

The company said that while South African exports of wine are allowed, the ban on domestic sales in response to Covid-19 means “the South African Wine Industry really needs our support”, with each donation helping support not just the winery but also the livelihoods dependent on those businesses.

Regarding the UK trade, it added: “The pandemic has hit the hospitality industry hard, which is why we have chosen to donate the money raised to Hospitality Action.

“Whether you work in hotels, restaurants, pubs, bars or cafés, schools, hospitals or event venues, they are there to give the help, advice and support you need whenever times get tough.”

The offer is to run from 3 August until 11 September, with the wines available via orders@ellis-wines.co.uk




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Journey's End: Off Trade Sales Director

...

Australian Vintage: Category Manager UK & Europe

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Joe Fattorini: Zoom Rhetorica

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95