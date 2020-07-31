Double dip charitable initiative from Ellis Wines

By Andrew Catchpole

Ellis Wines is to donate £1 to UK-based charity Hospitality Action against every six bottles sale from five of the family-owned South African estates in its portfolio.

The initiative is designed both to support the South African wine industry, where domestic alcohol sales have been banned for a second time, while also assisting UK hospitality workers in need of support during the pandemic.

The wineries featured are: De Wetshof; Basson Family Estate; Backsberg Estate; Strandveld Vineyards; and Laibach Vineyards.

The company said that while South African exports of wine are allowed, the ban on domestic sales in response to Covid-19 means “the South African Wine Industry really needs our support”, with each donation helping support not just the winery but also the livelihoods dependent on those businesses.

Regarding the UK trade, it added: “The pandemic has hit the hospitality industry hard, which is why we have chosen to donate the money raised to Hospitality Action.

“Whether you work in hotels, restaurants, pubs, bars or cafés, schools, hospitals or event venues, they are there to give the help, advice and support you need whenever times get tough.”

The offer is to run from 3 August until 11 September, with the wines available via orders@ellis-wines.co.uk









