Berkmann unveils latest hospitality support initiative

Published:  13 April, 2021

Berkmann Wine Cellars has launched a new initiative to help on-trade venues across the country reopen. 

The ‘Welcome back, first case on us’ scheme, announced yesterday as outdoor hospitality reopened, comprises Berkmann sharing over 50,000 bottles of wine with its participating independent hospitality venues.

“The past year has been incredibly challenging,” said Rupert Berkmann, CEO of Berkmann Wine Cellars. 

“Our beloved hospitality industry has been a well-known recipient of these challenges, having faced an unprecedented amount of insecurity through total lockdowns, enforced closures and gradual re-openings. 

“We are, along with our agencies, thrilled to be in a position to keep supporting our partners in the trade at this crucial time through our ‘Welcome back, first case on us’ initiative. We hope it will help make a difference in their re-opening process as well as boost their spring wine sales,” he said.

This initiative, available from 12 April till 17 May, has been granted to Berkmann’s independent on-trade customers through a registration process.   

The latest hospitality support from Berkmann forms part of the independent wine distributor’s continued work to support the hospitality industry throughout the pandemic and follows its Help 4 Hospitality programme. 

Launched in April last year, Berkmann called time on Help 4 Hospitality in August, having raised some £75,000 to help businesses in the hospitality sector weather the crisis.

 

