Foley Family appoints Jay Gifford to lead international sales

By Hamish Graham

US drinks group Foley Family Wines & Spirits (FFWS) has announced the onboarding of Jay Gifford to its team in the newly created role of international MD.

Gifford will be responsible for leading sales for Foley’s US wine and spirits portfolio in all markets outside of the United States, as the firm seeks to expand its global footprint.

He will be based in Canterbury, Kent and report to chief sales officer at the business, Jonathan Hollister.

Prior to joining FFWS, Gifford held the position of head of UK & Nordics for WX Brands/Grupo Peñaflor. In this role he helped drive growth of the company’s portfolio including the popular Bread & Butter wine, which at present is the fourth best selling US wine brand in the UK market. Before this he also held sales leadership roles at Accolade Wines, Constellation Brands and Molson Coors.

Foley believes the UK market could provide ample returns for the US company.

He said: “I am delighted to join the Foley Family Wines & Spirits team and looking forward to showcasing the breadth of outstanding wineries, winemakers and wine and spirits brands in our portfolio. I also want to show our proven capability to deliver high quality own label and customer own-brand wines at great prices.

“International markets have an appetite for US wines at a variety of price points – particularly in the UK in the premium $15+ per bottle price range (UK £12 equivalent) which is Foley’s sweet spot.”

President of FFWS, Shawn Schiffer, added: “There is significant potential, especially for California wines as exports are expected to continue their upward trend, driven by a commitment to quality with a focus on premium wines and sustainable practices.

“We are excited for Jay to grow Foley’s presence in the UK and other key international markets.”









