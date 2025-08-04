Sam Thackeray: ‘Looking Back, Forging Ahead’

By Harpers Editorial team

CEO of Amber Beverage UK, Sam Thackeray is next up in our Summer Q&A series, reflecting on business so far this year and the state of play in the drinks trade.

How has business been for you in the first half of 2025 and how do things compare to where you were last year?

From a portfolio perspective, we’ve had a very busy start to the year. We kicked off the year by adding two new brand owners to the fold and have been busy unlocking new routes-to-market, cocktail and grocery listings across the Orsadrinks (cocktail solutions made in Italy) and Peddlers Shanghai Gin ranges. We’ve also seen some notable activations across both of these, like a strong presence for the Orsadrinks range on the Boisdale Canary Wharf summer terrace, and an upcoming bar takeover at Henson’s for Peddlers Gin.

A few of our brands are celebrating big milestones this year. In particular, Arran whisky just celebrated its 30th anniversary, and Flor de Caña will be celebrating an incredible 135 years later this year, with some exciting brand news and releases.

Other than that, we’ve seen several brand refreshes for the likes of Cherry Heering, Beso Organic Agave Syrup and Stoli Vodka. And we’ve also been delighted to welcome new SKUs from existing brand owners, such as the sensational Madre Tequila, Fortaleza Tequila’s latest Winter Blend from the 2024 vintage, Cenote Ahumado, Se Busca Madrecuishe and Flor de Caña’s Coconut Liqueur. Arran has just released two very interesting limited editions with the Arran Palo Cortado Cask and the Arran Signature Series 3 (Duero Discovery).

At a challenging time for the industry, it’s been encouraging to work with brands that are still inspired and engaging their loyal fan bases in a positive and creative way.

What have been the biggest challenges and headaches so far this year and how have you sought to mitigate those?

It’s difficult not to sound like a broken record every year, but duty hikes, increasing NI, employment costs and business rates have taken a massive toll on the on-trade sector. Even outstanding businesses are having to rationalise operations. We have sought to mitigate by providing amazing value creation in our products and services, through keen commercials, integrity of liquid and authenticity in our storytelling and brand approach. For Amber Beverage UK and for me, building long-term relationships based on integrity and transparency is fundamental to future success.

What are you most proud of achieving this year in terms of driving the business forward?

Watch this space. We will have some really exciting news to share in the next month or so.

Looking ahead to the second half of the year, what is the biggest cause for concern?

The Government’s inability to make a decision and stick to it – endless U-turns on policy are making the UK an increasingly volatile place to do business. Business and consumer confidence is shredded.

What single thing could the Government do to best improve trading conditions and the success of the drinks sector?

Abandoning Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR). Although the principle is admirable, the information available and the lack of practical thought around implementation means it is extremely difficult for businesses to prepare and respond. There needs to be large-scale consultation with industry professionals to understand the impact of this policy, a detailed roadmap to roll out, allowing businesses to prepare both operationally and in terms of communications, and finally absolute clarify around who responsibility lies with in supply chains that are often complex and multi-tiered.

What trends are you seeing in the drinks world at the moment, and how do you expect that to change going into the autumn?

Premiumisation is dead. Unfortunately there seems to be a race to the bottom as stalling consumer confidence manifests itself in price-driven purchasing.

Any other predictions for the second half of the year?

Chelsea to be top of the League by Christmas.









Quick fire questions…

France, Italy or Spain?

For holiday: Italy. For football: Spain. For wine: France.

Georgia, Greece or UK?

Greece. Samaria Gorge on Crete for hiking/holiday. Domaine Sigalas on Santorini for wine.

‘Normal’ or ‘natural’ wine?

Normal. Anyone who says ‘natural’ does not know what they’re talking about.

Cocktails or straight sippin’ spirits?

Piña Colada on holiday. Margs for London. Añejo Tequila as a nightcap.

Mixologist or mix it at home?

Mix it at home. I know how I like it.

Aperitif preference?

Manzanilla.

Michelin-starred or cook at home?

Cook at home – I find it relaxing. Unless it’s The Ledbury which is a vibe.

Perfect drink occasion?

Sherry-heavy, very spicy, very icy Bloody Mary the morning-after an evening of excess.

Desert island treat?

An ever-replenishable freshwater rolltop bath with Aromatherapy Associates bath oils. And maybe a sushi master.









