JKS Restaurants announces US debut with two new venues

By Hamish Graham
Published:  06 August, 2025

On-trade heavyweight JKS Restaurants has announced a stateside expansion with two new launches set to open.

Ambassadors Clubhouse NYC is set to launch this Autumn in the iconic city’s NoMad neighbourhood. The restaurant will serve Punjabi cuisine, inspired by both the royal kitchens of Punjab as well as the state’s street and roadside fare.

The opening will come a year after the debuting of Ambassadors Clubhouse London in August 2024.

JKS’s second on-trade US enterprise will be Gymkhana Las Vegas, set to launch at ARIA Resort & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. The venue is inspired by the private clubs of India where the country’s high society mingle and dine. Dishes will draw from Gymkhana London’s signature dishes focusing on tandoori-grill, classic curries and chaat-style sharing plates.

Following the Nevadan opening, in a separate retail-orientated venture, JKS is set to launch Gymkhana Fine Foods in US retail. This is a range of premium, at-home Indian cooking sauces and marinades drawing from the same expertise that gained Gymkhana London its two Michelin stars.

Karam Sethi (pictured, left) of JKS Restaurants believed the time was right to break into the US market.

He commented: “Expanding to the US marks a significant milestone for us at JKS. We have had our sights set on the US for the last ten years – wanting to make our entry with the right brands, in the right cities, at the right moment.

“With Gymkhana and Ambassadors Clubhouse, we’re proud to introduce two very personal projects to a new audience. As interest in Indian food and culture continues to grow globally, we’re excited to contribute to that momentum by championing the depth and diversity of regional Indian cuisine.”




