    Poon’s

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  12 November, 2025

    This is Amy Poon’s first permanent venue, continuing but evolving the legacy of her parents’ famous Chinese restaurants. The idea is to serve high-quality dishes that are often unfamiliar in the west yet are cooked regularly in Chinese homes – Poon says it’s “where you come if you don’t have a nice Chinese friend who will cook for you at home”. Fundamental to this is a focus on steam cooking, alongside some Poon’s staples, such as claypot rice (first introduced to the UK by Bill Poon, Amy’s father) and both traditional and experimental presentations of Poon’s wind-dried meats (created by her grandfather). The wine list will demonstrate the versatility of wines with Chinese dishes, focusing on cool-climate wines, family-owned producers, biodynamic practice and female winemakers.

    Somerset House, New Wing, Lancaster Place, London WC2R 1LA

    poonslondon.com




