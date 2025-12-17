Subscriber login Close [x]
North South Wines partners with Burgundy producer Jean Bouchard

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  17 December, 2025

UK B Corp wine distributor North South Wines has for the first time expanded into Burgundy, bringing Jean Bouchard (part of the Albert Bichot family) into its portfolio.

The new partnership will start with a range of 13 wines, available to both the UK on- and off-trade.

The on-trade range will feature six wines, including Mâcon Milly Lamartine, Chablis, St Véran, Hautes Côtes de Nuits, Fixin Rouge, and Savigny Les Beaune, while the off-trade range comprises seven, including Mâcon-Villages, Mâcon-Lugny, Bourgogne Chardonnay, Bourgogne Gamay, Bourgogne Pinot Noir, Hautes Côtes de Beaune, and Côte de Beaune Villages.

Commenting on the new partnership, Denis Anjuere, export manager at Domaines Albert Bichot, said: “We are honoured to partner with North South Wines. Jean Bouchard is part of a family group that applies the highest standards of quality and terroir expression and offers a complete range of Burgundies. We look forward to working with the proactive team at North South and growing our presence in the UK market.”

The producer has existed for almost 200 years, purchased by the Bichot family in 1955. It is based in Beaune – the ‘capital’ of Burgundy wines – where it has developed long lasting relationships with its partner growers, with some spanning decades.

Jean Bouchard’s wines represent every terroir across Burgundy, from Chablis to Mâconnais, and are vinified in-house by a team of oenologists, who aim to express the character of each grape variety and vintage.

Tim Carlisle, head of independents and on-trade at North South Wines, added: “We are delighted to make our first step into the Burgundy market and represent Maison Jean Bouchard on the UK market.

“This is a truly exciting partnership with one of Burgundy's most respected houses, backed by the historic Albert Bichot family. It's the perfect addition to the North South Wines portfolio, allowing us to strengthen our French range and offer our customers benchmark Burgundy wines of exceptional quality across all the region's key appellations.”

North South Wines will be launching its Jean Bouchard range at its portfolio tasting on 4 February 2026, with Denis Anjuere in attendance. 

Pictured: a Jean Bouchard vineyard in Burgundy



