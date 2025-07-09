Subscriber login Close [x]
    ROAM at Sandridge Barton

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  09 July, 2025

    Devon’s Sandridge Barton winery will gain a new cellar door restaurant this month with Roam opening on 9 July. Spearheaded by Ian Alexander, the restaurant will adopt a farm-to-fork ethos, making the most of hyper-seasonal and ethically sourced ingredients. This includes meat sourced from the estate as well as vegetables from the kitchen garden. Head chef Sean Blood will channel his love for European bistro and taverna culture to deliver thoughtful, seasonal fare which will evolve throughout the year. The venue is retaining the patina and charm of its former agricultural life, with pale timber and weathered planks highlighting the rural charm of the wine estate. Expect dishes to be served alongside tipples drawn from the estate’s own vines.

    Lower Well Farm, Waddeton Road, Stoke Gabriel, Devon TQ9 6RL

    sandridgebarton.com/roam-restaurant

