Diageo GB announces festivals partnership

By Jaq Bayles

Diageo has formed a multi-year collaboration with entertainment company Live Nation UK to be the official spirits partner at 16 major music events, including Wireless, Reading and Leeds, and Parklife.

Among the Diageo brand experiences that will be found at festivals across the country this summer will be Johnnie Walker with its newly-created Johnnie & Lemonade pre-mixed cocktail can and the Johnnie Walker Keep Walking bar.

Also on the bill are Captain Morgan’s first festival appearance through its Yard Parties, Smirnoff sponsoring stages and the Casamigos House of Friends.

As a responsible drinking partner for the festivals, Diageo GB will also be providing a range of non-alcohol spirit alternatives for sampling across sites, including Captain Morgan Spiced Gold 0.0.

Diageo GBs marketing & innovation director Ursula Mejia said: “What an incredible opportunity this is to elevate how consumers celebrate during summer months. Festivals are an essential space for society to connect and celebrate, and we hope to bring joy to every audience through the world’s best brand experiences.”

Jay Williamson, VP sponsorship & marketing partnerships, Live Nation UK, said: “We’re excited to welcome Diageo GB as our Official Spirits Partner across some of the UK’s most iconic festivals.

“Our mission is to create fun, unforgettable moments for fans, and Diageo’s portfolio of brands perfectly complements the creativity and energy of the festival scene. From engaging activations to a shared commitment to responsible enjoyment, this partnership will elevate the festival experience while ensuring it stays safe, inclusive, and enjoyable. We look forward to bringing Diageo’s brands to life for fans across our festivals this summer and beyond.”







