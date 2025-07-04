Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Diageo GB announces festivals partnership

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  04 July, 2025

Diageo has formed a multi-year collaboration with entertainment company Live Nation UK to be the official spirits partner at 16 major music events, including Wireless, Reading and Leeds, and Parklife.

Among the Diageo brand experiences that will be found at festivals across the country this summer will be Johnnie Walker with its newly-created Johnnie & Lemonade pre-mixed cocktail can and the Johnnie Walker Keep Walking bar.

Also on the bill are Captain Morgan’s first festival appearance through its Yard Parties, Smirnoff sponsoring stages and the Casamigos House of Friends.

As a responsible drinking partner for the festivals, Diageo GB will also be providing a range of non-alcohol spirit alternatives for sampling across sites, including Captain Morgan Spiced Gold 0.0.

Diageo GBs marketing & innovation director Ursula Mejia said: “What an incredible opportunity this is to elevate how consumers celebrate during summer months. Festivals are an essential space for society to connect and celebrate, and we hope to bring joy to every audience through the world’s best brand experiences.”

Jay Williamson, VP sponsorship & marketing partnerships, Live Nation UK, said: We’re excited to welcome Diageo GB as our Official Spirits Partner across some of the UK’s most iconic festivals.

“Our mission is to create fun, unforgettable moments for fans, and Diageo’s portfolio of brands perfectly complements the creativity and energy of the festival scene. From engaging activations to a shared commitment to responsible enjoyment, this partnership will elevate the festival experience while ensuring it stays safe, inclusive, and enjoyable. We look forward to bringing Diageo’s brands to life for fans across our festivals this summer and beyond.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

EPR fees announced as joint statement la...

Study shows Gen Z no longer leading mode...

William Grant & Sons onboards iconic The...

Good Wine Good People announces crowdfun...

Jancis Robinson MW welcomed as patron of...

Hallgarten & Novum Wines partners with C...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Buyer/Portfolio Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95