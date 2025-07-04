Subscriber login Close [x]
V d’Or awards open for 2026

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  04 July, 2025

The annual Vinexposium Business Awards, which reward the most “inspiring” sustainability initiatives in the wine and spirits industry, are now open to entries for 2026.

Launched early in 2024, the V d’Or celebrate innovation across three categories: Best Sustainability, Best Education & Knowledge Sharing, and Best Digital Strategy.

Applicants have until 2 October to enter and the awards are open to “all professionals – producers, brands, marketing boards, agencies, suppliers of dry goods and services, etc around the world”.

Projects presented for consideration must have been implemented, announced or achieved significant results since January 2024 and the winners will be presented with their awards at Wine Paris 2026.

Vinexposium CEO Rodolphe Lameyse said: “The V d’Or Awards are the tangible expression of our commitment to the future of a sustainable and responsible global wine and spirits sector.”

To apply for the V d'Or click here.




Keywords:

